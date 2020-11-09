© PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell receives order from Bosch

Swedish company Powercell has received an order for PowerCell S3 fuel cell stacks from Bosch at a total value of approximately SEK 9.7 million (EUR 901,000).

The order will be delivered during the beginning of next year and impact the earnings for the first quarter 2021. The order comprises several PowerCell S3 fuel cell stacks to be delivered to Bosch within the framework of the joint development and licensing agreement. In April 2019 Robert Bosch GmbH and PowerCell Sweden signed an agreement regarding the development, production and sale of the PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack for the automotive segment. The agreement includes a joint development of the S3 and a license whereby Bosch gets the exclusive right to produce and sell the new and improved version of PowerCell S3 for automotive applications such as cars, trucks and buses.