© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 3.3% MoM in September

The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reported that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.031 billion in the month of September 2020, an increase of 3.3.% compared to the August total of USD 2.936 billion.

The figures are based on ESIA's latest World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) report show a growth trajectory in the European market on a quarter-to-quarter basis as well, with sales increasing by 0.9% in the third quarter 2020 versus the second quarter. All growth numbers represent a three-month moving average. In September, sales in the European market were up month-to-month across all major semi-conductor product categories, with Sensors & Actuators, Total Discretes and Total Analog performing particularly well at a respective growth rate of 10.8%, 8.2%, and 7.2% from August. Application-specific also grew steadily worldwide on a monthly basis, led by wireless and automotive applications. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in September 2020 were USD 37.862 billion, up 4.5% versus the previous month and up 5.8% versus the same month in 2019. Sales in total third quarter were up 6.2% versus the previous quarter. In September, the exchange rate dynamics increased their effect when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars, relative to the previous month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.596 billion in September 2020, up 1.6% versus August and a decline of 14.0% versus the same month one year ago. Total third quarter sales amounted to EUR 7.636 billion, down 3.5% versus the previous quarter.