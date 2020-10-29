© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com

Taiwan-based Transcend fell to the 10th spot, while the Chinese landscape remained hypercompetitive, with major changes throughout the ranks

Companies such as Goke continue to pursue market share in china amidst saturated SSD market

Key upcoming trends in SSD market include the rise of PCIe interface and popularization of QLC architecture

Rank Company Market Share 1 Kingston Technology 26% 2 ADATA Technology 8% 3 Tigo 6% 4 Teklast 4% 5 MaxSun 4% 6 Lenovo 4% 7 Lexar 3% 8 Colorful 3% 9 Galaxy 2% 10 Transcend Information 1% Others 39% Total 100%