Blackstone has found the location for its battery cell production

The Swiss company focusing on battery technology and battery metals says that a decision has been made on the location of its battery cell production facilities for its subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH.

The company says that it will commence operation at the industrial park Am Fuchsbau, located in Saxony, Germany in the town of Döbeln, from the first of November 2020. The industrial building that will accommodate Blackstone’s battery cell production operations offers 6’000 square metres of industrial space, including storage facilities and office space. The company projects that there is sufficient space for a production capacity of 0.5 GWh per year. These facilities will offer the company the technical basis to implement it proprietary 3D printing technology and develop series production, the company states in a press release. Internationally important industries, such as automotive engineering, mechanical engineering, microelectronics and electrical engineering are represented close to the company’s chosen location as Döbeln is located within a triangular area bounded by Chemnitz, Leipzig and Dresden. This location will house the administration, development and production activities for the company. The current plan is that the first production lines will be assembled to start pre-series production by the summer of 2021.