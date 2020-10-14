Analysis | October 14, 2020
Global silicon wafer shipments on track for 2020 recovery and 2022 record high
Global silicon wafer shipments are set to increase 2.4% year-over-year in 2020, with growth continuing in 2021 and shipments reaching a record high in 2022, SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry.
"Silicon wafer shipments are recovering this year despite pressure from geopolitical tensions, the shifting global semiconductor supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI. "With the pandemic accelerating digitization to transform businesses and their delivery of services worldwide, we expect continued growth over the next two years." 2020 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)
|Actual
|Forecast
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|MSI
|12,541
|11,677
|11,957
|12,554
|13,220
|13,761
|Annual Growth
|8.0%
|-6.9%
|2.4%
|5.0%
|5.3%
|4.1%