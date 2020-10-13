© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

PEI-Genesis partners with CalcuQuote

The provider of custom-engineered connector and cable interconnect solutions is partnering with CalcuQuote, a quoting and supply chain software provider for the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, to provide CalcuQuote/QuoteCQ software users with real-time pricing and inventory information.

In QuoteCQ, PEI-Genesis data will be accessed through an online integration, significantly saving time and simplifying the quoting process. “Our strategy of available component inventory and the ability to deliver rapidly is a nice fit for the CalcuQuote model and customer base,” says John Hufnagle, VP of North American Sales and Engineered Solutions. “This partnership gives our collective customers in the wire harness, cable assembly, and EMS business visibility and access to the deepest connector component inventory in the industry.” Digital supply chain integrations in EMS continue to become more critical and a competitive advantage for companies on the front-end of adoption. Not only do these integrations improve speed and efficiency, they also enable organisations to focus resources on more strategic decision-making. “Our new integration with PEI-Genesis expands our network of forward-thinking EMS suppliers and further enhances our ability to serve cable and wire harness manufacturers,” adds Kaitlyn Dotson, VP of operations at CalcuQuote. “We’re excited to work with PEI-Genesis and bring our mutual customers data faster than ever before.”