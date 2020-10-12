© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Leviton acquires Berk-Tek, LLC

Leviton has completed its acquisition of Berk-Tek, a U.S. manufacturer of fiber-optic and copper network cabling. The acquisition solidifies Leviton as a single-source manufacturer of end-to-end systems — including connectivity and cable.

"Berk-Tek is a highly respected North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities," says Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton, in a press release. "By adding Berk-Tek to the Leviton family, we provide truly end-to-end system solutions to our customers, with full integration across engineering, manufacturing and network expertise." "Since 2013, Leviton and Berk-Tek have delivered high performance fiber and copper systems through our strategic alliance," adds Ross Goldman, executive vice president and general manager of Leviton Network Solutions. "Now, customers receive the benefit of seamless global support from a single manufacturer." Berk-Tek, LLC is now a subsidiary of Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, reporting to the Network Solutions Business Unit. Customer ordering continues as-is until further notice.