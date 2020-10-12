© pichetw dreamstime.com

Hillebrand Chemicals GmbH spins off its electronics division

Hillebrand Chemicals GmbH Electronic division has become an established supplier, deveolper and distributor of special chemicals for the production of printed circuit boards and IC substrates over the last four years. Now, it's becoming an independent company, nanogy GmbH

Hillebrand Chemicals GmbH, based in Wickede, Germany, has spun off its Electronic division forming an independent company. The new company operates under the name nanogy GmbH in Wickede (Ruhr) and is a subsidiary of EWH Holding GmbH. The managing partners of the newly founded nanogy GmbH are Ernst-Gregor Hillebrand and Joachim Markowski. The focus lies in the field of 5G applications and its challenges for the production of complex boards and substrates. "We see our own product developments, our accredited analytics area and the products of our Japanese partners Japan Pure Chemicals Co., Ltd and Shikoku Corp. very well positioned to provide innovative solutions to the market, ”says Joachim Markowski, in a press release. With the EC NanoCarbite LS process, nanogy GmbH offers a graphite process (colloidal) with a particle size X50 of <0.4 μm as well as the copper electrolyte VFTH900, which fills blind vias and plated thru-holes within a single plating cycle.