© Libra

Libra Industries sees growth in Mexico

EMS provider Libra Industries, says that it has seen strong growth since the acquisition of its facility in Guaymas, Mexico in January of this year. The company has completely integrated its IT and business analytics infrastructure at the facility.

“The Libra Guaymas Team provides the best speed when responding to requests for quotes as well as the launch of new products and response to our clients. All with excellent quality, efficiency combined with on-time delivery,” says Hector Acosta, Vice President, Guaymas plant, in a press release: The 75'000 square foot Libra Industries Guaymas facility serves the medical, aerospace and medical markets. Capabilities at the plant include precision machining centres, CNC milling capabilities up to 12’ length, sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, forming and more. Libra Industries says it will retain the 100+ Guaymas associates and all customer accounts. The acquisition provides the company room to grow and Libra plans to leverage the expanded capabilities that the Guaymas operation offers. The acquisition is described as key for long-term growth. Libra Industries currently operates five manufacturing facilities, including its operations in Ohio and Texas. The company serves a diverse base of industries such as medical, military/aerospace, semiconductor and industrial. Libra Industries serves customers who require customized solutions with technically sophisticated manufacturing and quality requirements.