© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Month-to-Month Sales Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.71B 7.92B 2.6% Europe 2.78B 2.94B 5.5% Japan 2.98B 3.02B 1.5% China 12.11B 12.46B 2.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.38B 9.90B 5.6% Total 34.96B 36.23B 3.6%

Year-to-Year Sales Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.40B 7.92B 23.6% Europe 3.27B 2.94B -10.1% Japan 3.07B 3.02B -1.4% China 12.10B 12.46B 3.0% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.69B 9.90B 2.1% Total 34.53B 36.23B 4.9%

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 36.2 billion in August 2020, 4.9% more than the August 2019 total of USD 34.5 billion and 3.6% higher than the July 2020 total of USD 35.0 billion, SIA reports. "Global semiconductor sales increased year-to-year in August for the seventh consecutive month, demonstrating the global market so far has remained largely insulated from ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds, but there is still substantial uncertainty for the months ahead," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales into the Americas stood out in August, increasing by nearly 24 percent year-to-year." Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (23.6%), China (3.0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (2.1%), but decreased in Japan (-1.4%) and Europe (-10.1%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (5.6%), Europe (5.5%), China (2.9%), the Americas (2.6%), and Japan (1.5%).