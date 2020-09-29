© quidel

Plexus to manufacture COVID-19 testing equipment in Wisconsin

EMS provider Plexus is once again joining the fight against the current pandemic by joining forces with diagnostic healthcare company, Quidel, for the manufacturing of the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer.

Plexus will provide supply chain and manufacturing solutions to Quidel as the companies collaborate to scale the Sofia 2 product in order to support the increased demand for point-of-care testing used in the fight against COVID-19. Sofia 2 is a cartridge-based rapid diagnostic system for infectious disease testing. It’s a small bench-top analyzer which can be used near patients and in laboratory settings. Quidel says that the system has the power to deliver fast, highly accurate, objective and automated results, in 15 minutes or less. This would definitely aid in the diagnosis of critical diseases and conditions, including: COVID-19. “We are delighted to partner with Quidel as we support the expanding production needs of the Sofia 2 system. Plexus’ vision is to help create the products that build a better world. Our direct involvement in the fight against COVID-19, as a result of this exciting partnership, helps us fulfill this vision,” says Plexus’ president and CEO, Todd Kelsey, in a press release. Plexus will be producing the Sofia 2 at its manufacturing facility in Neenah, Wisconsin. “We are pleased to partner with Plexus and welcome another ally in the fight against COVID-19. Our collaboration allows us to secure a critical aspect of our supply chain. Plexus has the ability to manufacture our Sofia 2 instruments reliably and at scale, which allows us to achieve our objective of doing the most good by expanding highly accurate, affordable, point-of-care testing in the communities we serve,” adds Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation.