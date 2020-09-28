© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for full MYPro Line solution

The Swedish provider of production equipment has received an order for a complete MYPro Line solution comprising two fully automated and complete assembly lines including intelligent component storage and software tools for process monitoring.

The net value of the order amounts to approximately USD 3 million and is expected to be installed at, unnamed, customer's site end of 2020. Mycronic says that its MYPro Line solution is receiving high interest from customers. The solution is a complete SMT assembly line, designed for smart factory connectivity. This specific order comprises of jet printing technology, versatile pick-and-place equipment, high-accuracy 3D inspection systems, intelligent storage solutions and software tools for process control. "We are very proud that customers value our technology and invest in our full-line solutions. It demonstrates that we are creating production solutions that the market is looking for, and help our customers to improve profitability and expand their business," says Clemens Jargon, Acting Sr VP Assembly Solutions High Flex at Mycronic, in a press release.