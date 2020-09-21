© TSK Schill GmbH

TSK Schill GmbH supplies Rohde & Schwarz with a new chemical tin line

Even during these difficult times TSK Schill GmbH, continues to invest and update its machine park – this time with a new chemical tin line from TSK Schill.

After on-schedule delivery and successful installation of a horizontal chemical tin line at Rohde & Schwarz, plant Teisnach, Germany, the customer is now equipped for the future. The new line is now in the qualification phase, a press release reads. "We are again very proud to have implemented another project with Rohde & Schwarz and look forward to future projects," says Managing Director Thomas Schill..