© otnaydur dreamstime.com

AQS invests and improves its selective solder capability

Silicon Valley-based EMS provider, AQS, Inc., has purchased a Novo 103 Selective Soldering platform from SELECT Products, part of Nordson Electronics Solutions.

“AQS’ HQ in Fremont, Silicon Valley is a hands-on showcase of our broad range of world-class capabilities. We’re working with customers who bring us innovative new product ideas. We help bring those ideas into production with a best in cost, best in quality solution in the right market window,” says Bruce Lee, VP of Operations, in a press release. The Novo 103 is a selective soldering platform delivering a combination of versatility, productivity and value. The system has many features, including high speed Z-axis motion for faster processing time and reduced soldering cycle. With the purchase, AQS can perform selective soldering of printed circuit boards as large as 610 x 457 mm (24.0 x 18.0 in.) The standalone platform is ideal for prototype, cell manufacturing or batch production requirements.