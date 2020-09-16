© cms electronics

cms electronics is back to full speed

Back in April, the Austrian EMS implemented measures to counter exceptional situation created by the pandemic and introduced short-time work. Now, a few months later, the company is back in full swing.

The current pandemic has created an uncertain situation, and the developments will probably continue to have an effect for a long time. However, cms electronics is optimistic about the future. Due to the breakdown of market segments and in particular to the temporary closings and production stops of the automotive industry in Europe, cms electronics introduced short-time work starting from the first of April. However, in an update the company says that increasing demand and increased incoming orders show a very positive trend. And that is why cms electronics was able to terminate the short-time working phase on the first September, 2020. “The headquarters of cms electronics returned to full operation. All of our colleagues, especially in business development, key account management and customer service, are fully available again for our customers,” the company writes in the update.