Fire broke out at Unimicron’s Kunshan operations

At about 10:50 am on September 7th, a fire occurred at the PCB company’s China subsidiary, Unimicron Technology (Kunshan) Corp.

This incident affects the operation of Unimicron (Kunshan) plant I, which produces conventional PCBs for consumer, automotive, and industrial product. the company says that the plant I was completely extinguished at about 1:00 pm, and all employees were evacuated safely. The origin of fire is suspected to have started on the top floor of the factory, but the real cause of the fire still need to be investigated and identified by the fire department, the company states in a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange. Unimicron says that it still assessing the losses and impact of the fire and that it will reallocate capacity to reduce the impact of the incident. In a second update regarding the incident, the company says that 2020 H1 sales revenue of Unimicron (Kunshan) and Unimicron (Kunshan) plant I accounted for around 16% and 6% of its consolidated sales revenue respectively. Unimicron says it will work with the local authority to investigate the real cause of the fire incident and that it will resume production following an approval by the local authority.