IEC adds additional capacity - buys Rochester, NY facility

The US EMS provider says that it has entered into an agreement to purchase an 86'000 square foot facility in Rochester, New York.

The new facility is expected to provide additional capacity and more importantly, access to a larger pool of qualified resources to support future organic growth. “The goal is to consolidate our specialty metals operation from its current Rochester location on Emerson Street and combine it with an expanded electronic assembly operation. We believe this new facility provides an ideal footprint and location to support our growing customer demand and more importantly, provides us the ability to recruit skilled resources across the entire Rochester region, addressing a critical need to support ongoing double-digit organic growth,” says Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics in a press release. IEC Electronics provides PCB assembly, cable and wire harness assembly and precision metalworking for life-saving and mission-critical products to companies in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. “Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities to meet the high complexity manufacturing needs of our customers, who rely on IEC as an electronic manufacturing services provider for life-saving and mission critical products. We continue to see increased interest from the marketplace and believe that this expansion of our manufacturing footprint into Rochester positions us well to achieve continued organic growth as we look ahead into fiscal 2021 and beyond,” the CEO concludes.