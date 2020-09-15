© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Etama to handle industrial robots in the Baltics for Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Europe Factory Automation section, continues to extend its European sales and support by adding Etama to its network. The company will distribute Yamaha industrial robots in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

The agreement covers the full Yamaha range, which includes robots and programmable transport modules to automate diverse industrial processes including handling, packaging and light mechanical assembly. Advanced controllers, dedicated vision systems, graphical programming applications, and accessories such as grippers complete the lineup, which delivers flexibility and ease of use. “Etama brings a synergistic product portfolio and is trusted by high-tech enterprises throughout the Baltic region,” says Ryosuke Nakamura, Branch Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe IM business, in a press release. “Our collaboration creates a strong platform for us to continue building our presence here.” “This is an exciting opportunity for us to solve new business challenges leveraging advanced and flexible automation,” adds Mindaugas Palisaitis, Director of Etama. “The Yamaha robot portfolio offers excellent value for enterprises in numerous manufacturing and logistics activities, and we look forward to growing the range and diversity of our customer base.”