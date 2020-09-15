AIM deepens its ties to Brazil with new manufacturers’ representative

The provider of solder assembly materials says that it has signed DM Consultoria e Representação Comercial as a new representative for its complete line of solder assembly materials.

DM Consultoria e Representação Comercial provides customers with solutions for production, production processes and maintenance centered on reliability. Daniel Souza will be the primary contact for AIM customers in Brazil. Daniel, who is a Process Engineering Specialist, has more than 20 years’ experience with application and sales support for SMT and PTH processes and extensive experience in new product introduction on SMT production lines.