Zhen Ding to expand with new Taiwanese flexible PCB plant

PCB manufacturer, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), is reportedly planning to invest some USD 400.8 million to set up a new flexible PCB plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan via it’s Chinese subsidiary Avary Holding.

In a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange the company says that it plans to set up a new plant for FPC products at Southern Taiwan Science Park in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The total project investment is equivalent to RMB 2.74 billion (about USD 400.8 million). According to a report from DigiTimes, the company has stated that the new plant project will have capacities for both blank flexible boards production and backend modules assembly, and that construction will commence as soon as Avary's investment application is approved by the government.