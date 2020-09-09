© Suss Microtec

SUSS MicroTec and DELO team up on imprint lithography

SUSS MicroTec and DELO will cooperate in the optimisation of imprint manufacturing processes for the production of wafer-level optics (WLO). These optics are essential for emerging applications in the automotive and consumer electronics industries, among others.

The central focus of the cooperation is the development and qualification of enhanced process solutions for micro-imprint lithography applications, especially the interaction of equipment and materials. The use of imprint lithography has become indispensable in the field of data communications, autonomous driving, lighting, medical and consumer electronics. It is emerging as a key technology for many booming applications such as face recognition, light carpets and augmented reality. Due to rapid technological developments in these areas, the need for industrial level robust manufacturing solutions is growing. The technological solutions arising from this cooperation will be accessible to customers via the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, a combined effort of SUSS MicroTec and SUSS MicroOptics. In addition to clean rooms and imprint equipment, the infrastructure in Neuchâtel provides access to an experienced workforce with extensive optics and process expertise and established supply chain relationships. The alignment between the equipment and the materials used, such as the polymer adhesives for micro-imprinting, is a core component of the cooperation. To this end, DELO light-curing products are already integrated in the latest generation of SUSS imprint systems. "The synergies between material and equipment manufacturers are of great importance in the further development of key technologies and their transfer to series production, especially in today's world," says Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec, in a press release. "In-depth knowledge of each other's products and the ability to closely coordinate them form the basis of a fruitful partnership." "With their excellence center and its experienced partners for every aspect of wafer-level optics processes, SUSS MicroTec has created a premium offering for manufacturers of consumer and automotive electronics. It will significantly reduce their learning curves and enable a faster entry into the market," adds Robert Saller, Managing Director of DELO.