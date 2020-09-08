© ESIA

European semiconductor sales rebound in July, up 3.2% MoM

European semiconductor sales grew by 3.2% in July 2020 compared to June, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

The solid month-to-month growth led to an overall figure of USD 2.794 billion sales in Europe in July. Worldwide sales reached USD 35.197 billion, up 2.1% versus the previous month. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. In Europe, discretes, MOS micro IC, and optoelectronics experienced the highest increase in July compared to June 2020, with a growth rate of 7%, 5.9%, and 3.6% respectively. Looking at application-specific chips, sales in Europe grew substantially in July (9% month-on-month). On a worldwide basis, application-specific semiconductor devices for automotive as well as for wired and wireless communication performed particularly well in July compared to June. In July, exchange rate effects affected the European sales picture when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.496 billion in July 2020, up 1.5% versus the previous month and a decrease of 14.2% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis semiconductor sales declined by 7.7%.