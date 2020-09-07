© PCB Connect

PCB Connect expands in Benelux – adds new faces to customer support team

PCB Connect BV – part of the PCB Connect Group – is expanding in Benelux with the hiring of two new customers support specialists; Iris van Doren and Sjoerd Veenstra.

“2020 marks the 10 years anniversary of the PCB Connect Dutch branch office in Eindhoven. The PCB market in the Benelux is growing and we grasp the opportunity to grow with it. By adding Iris and Sjoerd to our experienced team, we make sure that all our customers will be well supported. Iris and Sjoerd further improve our Commercial and Communication skills,” says John Kuitert, Managing Director at PCB Connect BV, in a press release. “We see it as very positive that we have been able to strengthen the team. However we expect further expansions and more great news for the PCB market in the near future,” the MD concludes.