VIRTEX expands in Virginia – adds new jobs

EMS provider VIRTEX is adding a new product line to its Waynesboro location.

The new product line is expected is expected to create 40-50 new manufacturing jobs in the City. “This expansion requires many different skillsets to meet the company’s goals.” says Walt Carter, General Manager at the Waynesboro location, in a press release from Waynesboro Economic Development, “New team members that have experience in IPC production soldering are in high demand, as well as electronics technicians. We look forward to continued growth in 2020 as well as into the future, consider joining our fast-paced exciting team.” “We are pleased that VIRTEX has elected to bring this new product line to Waynesboro,” adds Mayor Bobby Henderson of Waynesboro. “It is especially satisfying to see the former GE facility rejuvenated with this new product line being produced by this state-of-the-art manufacturing firm.”