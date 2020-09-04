© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales increase 4.9% YoY in July

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 35.2 billion in July 2020, 4.9% more than the July 2019 total of USD 33.5 billion and 2.1% greater than the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.

SIA represents 95% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. "The global semiconductor market has so far remained largely resistant to global macroeconomic headwinds through the first seven months of the year, with sales in July increasing on both a year-to-year and month-to-month basis, but substantial market uncertainty remains for the rest of the year," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales into the Americas remained strong in July, increasing 26 percent year-to-year, and year-to-year sales were up globally among both memory and non-memory products." Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (26.3%), China (3.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.4%), but decreased in Japan (-0.4%) and Europe (-14.7%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (4.5%), Japan (3.4%), Europe (3.2%), the Americas (0.9%), and China (0.5%).