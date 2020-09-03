© BAE Systems

TT Electronics awarded Team Tempest contract from BAE Systems

TT Electronics has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems for the design, development and qualification of a DC-DC Converter to support project Tempest.

Harnessing TT’s engineering capabilities, this unit will be used within the Flight Control System (FCS), to deliver power conversion functionality to a number of elements within the FCS. Team Tempest is composed of industry partners including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo and MBDA, and is tasked with delivering world firsts in advanced technical capabilities. Working with the RAF's Rapid Capabilities Office and the UK Ministry of Defence, this industry group is working to introduce the Tempest combat aircraft into service by 2035, replacing the existing Typhoon. “BAE Systems are one of the most recognised names in the global defence industry and play a leading role in many of the world's most advanced military platforms,” says Ben Fox, Business Development Director, Power Solutions, TT Electronics, in a press release. “Our initial project is to supply the company’s facility in Warton in support of Team Tempest. This exciting collaboration with BAE Systems provides an excellent opportunity to support our fellow industry partners, proudly working to revolutionise the development of combat air systems.”