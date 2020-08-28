© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies breaks ground on new manufacturing facility

The EMS provider is expanding its manufacturing footprint. The company has broken ground on an expansion project at the Hermosillo, Mexico operation which will result in a new facility.

This is a strategic move by the company to significantly expand its North American footprint to better serve Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial customers. “We are thrilled to announce our plans for a significant expansion of our manufacturing capacity in Mexico,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies, in a press release. “This expansion builds on our current Mexico operations where we have over 700 dedicated employees focused on providing outstanding service to our customers’ high reliability needs.” The new facility will provide significantly more capacity with a total of 205'000 square feet which will bring the total capacity of our Mexico operations to 330'000 square feet and complement the company’s existing capabilities in Mexicali. It will have space for up to 12 highly automated SMT lines and will be a purpose-built greenfield facility designed for lean factory flow with the most modern manufacturing equipment. The new manufacturing site is located three kilometers from the company’s current Hermosillo facility, providing a smooth transition for employees and existing customers, and is scheduled to be operational in Q3 2021. The new facility will also provide fully integrated EMS solutions, including dedicated areas for PCB Assembly, System Integration & Test, as well as Forward and Reverse Logistics.