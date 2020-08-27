© mailthepic dreamstime.com

New Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing facility In Kerrville

Texas governor Greg Abbott has announced that Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Inc. (KMM) will establish a new manufacturing facility in Kerrville. KMM produces circuit card assemblies and cable and fiber harnesses for the aerospace industry.

The new facility will create 200 new jobs and generate more than USD 8 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of USD 903,000 has been extended to Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Inc. "Texas is a leader in aerospace and aviation, and we are proud to welcome KMM's new manufacturing facility to the Kerrville community," says Governor Abbott in a press release. "Texas’ welcoming economic climate continues to attract the best and brightest from all sectors thanks to our strong workforce, low taxes, and reasonable regulations. I know that this new facility will strengthen Texas' aerospace and aviation sector." "It is great to work with Texas, and specifically Governor Abbott," adds Don Hedger, President and CEO of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Inc. "KMM greatly appreciates the pro-business environment of Texas. We look forward to a continuing relationship with the inviting community of Kerrville. It is clear that the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation is innovative, forward thinking, and community value minded. We also remain thankful to the Texas Workforce Commission who does so well to help our emerging workforce needs. Great leadership. Texas is great to work with, and the Hill Country is a special place." Not much is said in regards to the size of the new facility or the output, but 200 new jobs will be created.