Sanmina bolsters backplane testing capabilities

The manufacturer adds RoBAT RCI testing technology to accelerate time to market for communications, datacenter, defense and aerospace and storage customers.

Sanmina annouces that it has bolstered its backplane testing capabilities with new technology from RoBAT, a provider of automated testing solutions. The addition of the RoBAT RCI technology to the manufacturers facilities in California and Mexico will accelerate time to market for backplane customers in the communications, datacenter, defense and aerospace and storage markets. Sanmina’s site in San Jose, California has implemented the latest generation RoBAT RCI machine as part of its focus on extensive product development and new product introduction processes for backplane solutions. The site in Guadalajara, Mexico has also implemented the technology as part of its strategy to provide customers with high speed assembly and test in a low cost region. The technology strengthens Sanmina’s testing portfolio that also includes RoBAT S1 and RoBAT RXI technology. “For forty years, Sanmina has provided advanced backplane assembly, programming and testing services and we’ve collaborated closely with RoBAT on many successful test platform projects,” says Alex Scroppo, SVP of Mechanical and Electronic Specialty Components at Sanmina, in a press release. “Advanced backplane technology is essential for enabling high speed communications and we’re excited to add new capabilities that accelerate the time to market for our customers.”