Billings (3-mo. avg.) YoY February 2020 $2,374.6 27.1% March 2020 $2,213.1 21.2% April 2020 $2,281.3 18.7% May 2020 $2,343.3 13.5% June 2020 (final) $2,317.7 14.4% July 2020 (prelim) $2,591.9 27.6%

The billings figure is 11.8% higher than the final June 2020 level of USD 2.32 billion, and is 27.6% higher than the July 2019 billings level of USD 2.03 billion. Image “The second half of 2020 has started strong with double-digit billings growth for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The strength reflects the semiconductor industry's criticality in today's world and the driving forces in place for long-term industry growth."