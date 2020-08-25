© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | August 25, 2020
NA semi equipment industry posts July 2020 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.60 billion in billings worldwide in July 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 11.8% higher than the final June 2020 level of USD 2.32 billion, and is 27.6% higher than the July 2019 billings level of USD 2.03 billion. Image “The second half of 2020 has started strong with double-digit billings growth for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The strength reflects the semiconductor industry's criticality in today's world and the driving forces in place for long-term industry growth."
|Billings (3-mo. avg.)
|YoY
|February 2020
|$2,374.6
|27.1%
|March 2020
|$2,213.1
|21.2%
|April 2020
|$2,281.3
|18.7%
|May 2020
|$2,343.3
|13.5%
|June 2020 (final)
|$2,317.7
|14.4%
|July 2020 (prelim)
|$2,591.9
|27.6%