HDT completes new Serbian site

In order to fulfil the requirements of the different markets, HDT decided to build a new factory in the municipality of Svilajnac (Serbia).

“In Svilajnac we plan to manufacture installation and portable appliance testers as well as instruments where the production in close proximity to our R&D center is of value“, Dragan Stajic, Manager of HDT in Serbia, explains as one of the advantages of the new 1'200 square metre location. “Furthermore, we achieve low cost by using our existing Asian supply chains and we benefit of low Eastern European wages.” In June, local authorities of the city if Svilajnac issued the official production permit. The company is currently in the process of obtaining the ISO 9001 (SGS) and the product safety (CSA) certifications, a press release reads. Already at the beginning of 2020, HDT started production in their old premises in Belgrade and now all necessary production steps will now be transferred to the new factory in Svilajnac.