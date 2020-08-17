© Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco sup­plies the drive con­trol unit for VW's ID.3 elec­tric car

Electric mobility is gaining momentum with a multitude of new models set to hit the road over the next few months – and Vitesco Technologies is at the center of the action on one major electric car platform: the Volkswagen ID.3, with the key drive control unit.

"This product makes us part of Volkswagen's electrification ecosystem, which is proof of our strong system and electronics expertise across the entire vehicle propulsion system and beyond," says Wolfgang Breuer, Executive Vice President of the Electronic Controls business unit at Vitesco Technologies, in a press release. The device activates the electric motor, coordinates all commands initiated by the accelerator pedal, plays an integral part in charging and energy management as well as the management of the high-voltage electrical system. It also acts as an interface to the other control units inside the vehicle. Vitesco Technologies developed the new server-based drive control unit for the Volkswagen Group's new modular electric drive platform (MEB – German: Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten) architecture. In the Volkswagen ID.3, this device assumes a number of key functions in the electric propulsion system: it activates the electric motor, coordinates all commands initiated by the accelerator pedal, plays an integral part in charging and energy management as well as the management of the high-voltage electrical system. It also acts as an interface to the other control units inside the vehicle. The device also allows connectivity with the outside world to enable software updates, and functional enhancements at any time in the field. The component will go into series production in further electric vehicles from the carmaker’s other Group brands using the MEB platform. "We've already applied our outstanding expertise in electronics and mechatronic, as well as our understanding of complete powertrain systems to electrified and electric drives. Control systems and the efficient interaction between complex devices will continue to be at the heart of our development," says Breuer.