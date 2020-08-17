© mailthepic dreamstime.com

ASSA ABLOY acquires Access-IS in the UK

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Access-IS, a provider of electronic RFID, NFC and barcode devices enabling the authentication of travel and identity documents, ticket reading and contactless payments.

"I am very pleased to welcome Access-IS and their employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group. Access-IS is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within extended access technologies and will provide complementary growth opportunities,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. “Access-IS solutions are a good fit for HID. Strategically aligned with both our existing Extended Access Technologies business and HID’s transport and ticketing solutions in our Identification Technologies business, Access-IS will enhance HID’s industry leadership while positioning us for growth in a variety of attractive markets,” says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit HID Global. Access-IS was founded in 1985 and has some 120 employees. The main office is located in Reading, UK.