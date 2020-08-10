© IMI

IMI Philippines' ventilator solution gets a nod from FDA

Filipino EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. Philippines, has officially received certification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its UCL Ventura Flow Generator, a non-invasive ventilatory support in the management of COVID-19 patients.

The device is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) solution that applies constant steady air pressure and effectively supports patients with breathing difficulties. It was developed based on an existing off-patent CPAP system specifically for the management of those infected with corona virus and at the same time optimize oxygen consumption. The UCL Ventura is licensed from the University College London (UCL) Hospital and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains with approval from UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). With the FDA certification, IMI Philippines now has the license to manufacture the UCL Ventura Flow Generator to support the government’s call for local outsourcing and manufacturing of low-cost ventilators and other breathing aid solutions in caring for COVID-19 patients.