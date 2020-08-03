© samsung Electronics Production | August 03, 2020
Samsung to stop production at its last Chinese PC plant
The South Korean tech giant will stop production at its last computer manufacturing plant in China as it shifts production from the country.
About half of the facility’s 1’700 employees are said to be affected by the decision, expect for those involved in research and development as the company switches focus at the Suzhou plant. The decision to halt production at the Suzhou plant was taken “due to fierce market competition,” according to a report by the South China Morning Post. Samsung said in a statement to the newspaper that the decision was taken partially due to the “ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency across our global production bases”. Samsung also said that it would provide opportunities to affected employees to transfer to other Samsung facilities. Samsung still has other plants in Suzhou such as its LCD plant and it also recently opened a memory chip facility in Xi’an. While the company has chosen not to comment on the factory’s financials in regards to revenue or shipments it dit tell Reuters in a statement that “China remains an important market for Samsung and we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers.” Last year the South Korean giant ended its smartphone manufacturing in China when it decided to cease operations at its Huizhou manufacturing facility – it’s last China phone factory.