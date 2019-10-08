© dr911 dreamstime.com

Samsung ends smartphone manufacturing in China

The South Korean tech-giant has ended its production of smartphones in China as it has decided to cease operations at its Huizhou manufacturing facility – it’s last China phone factory.

The Huizhou manufacturing facility, located in Southern China, was the very last of the South Korean company’s smartphone operations still running in China, and now it will follow the same fate as its facilities in Tianjin and Shenzhen. As pointed out by Reuters, the shutdown comes just after the company’s decision to cut production at the facility in June – citing to a hash competitive market in the country. And as reported by the South China Morning Post, as early as February this year, the company had posted a notice at its gate stating that the factory has stopped hiring. In an emailed statement to Evertiq, the company states that; “As part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in our production facilities, Samsung Electronics has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou (SEHZ).” In the statement from the South Korean company did not elaborate or provide further details to Evertiq’s questions. When exactly the plant will officially stop running or how many employees will be affected by the decision is still unknown. Samsung is however not the only company that has chosen to leave China in terms of smartphone production. Sony has also made the decision to stop producing phones in China, closing its Beijing plant and focusing its smartphone manufacturing to Thailand, as reported by Reuters.