© leifstiller dreamstime.com

neutec electronic to handle distribution in Switzerland for Nordson SELECT

Nordson SELECT has appointed neutec electronics ag as distributor for the entire SELECT product line throughout Switzerland.

The team at neutec electronics ag serves a wide range of customers in the Swiss automotive, medical and mobile device markets. “We are delighted to have neutec electronics ag as members of our sales team with their extensive sales and service network.” says Philipp Grosse, European Sales Manager of Nordson SELECT, in a press release. In addition to Nordson SELECT, neutec electronics ag currently represents other well-known Nordson brands including Nordson ASYMTEK and Nordson DIMA. “We are pleased to announce we have intensified our cooperation with Nordson Electronics Solutions,” adds Gianni Affinito, Managing Director of neutec electronics ag. “Nordson SELECT is considered a highly customer-oriented company and as such the fundamental focus in product development is always in the customer’s perspective.