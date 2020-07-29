© Leesys

Leesys GmbH begins restructuring

The German EMS provider, Leesys, has filed an application with the Leipzig District Court. The company’s plan to rehabilitate the finances within the framework of a self-administered insolvency plan.

“The corona pandemic hit us hard, especially in the automotive sector. In this business area alone, we have lost almost 50 percent of the order volume since April 2020,” says the managing director of Leesys GmbH, Dr. Arnd Karden, in a company update. The managing director during the restructuring process, Frank Jaeger, is already looking ahead. “We continue to operate without restrictions and have already had good, future-oriented talks with important customers and suppliers. The aim is to make us crisis-proof through the initiated self-administered insolvency plan”, says Jaeger. The provisional insolvency administrator Rüdiger Wienberg, appointed by the court, represents the interests of the creditors in the restructuring process and is in the process of getting a first impression of the company. “I met an obviously highly qualified team at Leesys, who mainly works in promising business areas. I am therefore optimistic that there is a future for Leesys.” The wages and salaries of the approximately 370 employees are secured for three months via the so-called bankruptcy money from the Federal Employment Agency.