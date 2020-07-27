© ABB

ABB looking to charge the world – breaks ground on new EV charger plant

The company has started construction at its new facility in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, which will serve as a global centre of excellence and production site for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The 16’000 square meter facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. ABB is investing USD 30 million in this new production facility; which follows a USD 10 million investment in its new global e-mobility headquarters and R&D centre built on the TU Delft Campus in Heertjeslaan, Netherlands, which is set to officially launch later this year, a press release reads. The new plant will produce ABB’s entire portfolio of direct current (DC) electric vehicle battery chargers, from domestic systems-to-systems for installation in public areas and those dedicated to urban public transport. R&D activities will take place in a dedicated 3’200 square meter space for development and prototyping. Focus will be on the implementation of innovative solutions, new software and product life cycle management tools to fully integrate R&D activities with manufacturing activities, both internally and with external electronic manufacturing services. “As global demand for sustainable transport continues to increase this new facility will ensure that ABB can meet that demand and remains the go to provider for our end to end e-mobility solutions,” says Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions in the press release.