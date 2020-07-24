© LG Display

LG Display to start mass-production in earnest at Guangzhou OLED panel plant

LG Display says that it will start mass-production in earnest at its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China.

LG Display is currently producing 70’000 sheets per month at its OLED panel production plant in Paju, Korea, and this production capability will almost double to 130’000 sheets monthly when combined with Guangzhou’s capacity to make 60’000 sheets per month. “Large-size OLED business is the essential growth engine of LG Display for the future,” says James Hoyoung Jeong, CEO of LG Display, in a press release. “As the new Guangzhou OLED panel plant begins mass-production, combined with our Paju OLED plant, we are able to accelerate the growth of the large-size OLED business in terms of both quality and quantity. This will enable more rapid adoption of OLED displays in the market. As the OLED market leader, LG Display will further strengthen its position by making constant efforts to develop differentiated products, thereby widening the technological gap between the company and the other following players in the industry,” continues James Hoyoung Jeon In the process of preparing for mass-production at the Guangzhou OLED panel plant, the COVID-19 outbreak affected its operation and there were also external factors such as increased demand volatility. These factors delayed the full-scale mass production schedule and LG Display undertook all possible efforts to solve these issues, including dispatching 900 core engineers by chartered flights to Guangzhou since March of this year. LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED panel plant will focus on manufacturing large-size high-resolution OLED products including 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch panels, as it boasts high efficiency and productivity. The company says the production capacity will be expanded to 90’000 sheets per month down the road from the current capacity of 60’000 sheets depending on market demand.