Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products opts for ASM placement solutions

Siemens Schweiz AG - SI Building Products in Zug (Switzerland) develops and manufactures advanced systems for building automation and control.

Due to the company's history, the electronics production at the Siemens location was equipped with P&P lines from both ASM and Fuji. As part of a production optimisation, the Fuji lines have now been replaced with ASM manufacturing solutions. Electronics production at Siemens in Zug is characterised with a high product mix and small lot sizes. Many of the PCBs are very demanding because of complex circuits and some unusual components. This was one of the reasons why Siemens already operated two lines with the ASM ProcessExpert (since early 2018) to optimise product and process quality. "Due to customer satisfaction with ProcessExpert, Siemens SI Building Products decided to turn these separate ASM solutions into a complete ASM full line manufacturing solution," explains Erich Harlacher, ASM sales manager at Hilpert electronics AG, in a press release. The most optimal solutions and configurations were developed for the customer and in the end, these consisted of six SIPLACE SX modules, including the new Soko gripper solutions and pipettes. "These were necessary because the component portfolio is too different and in some cases unusual," continues Harlacher. Furthermore, the use of the ASM Material Manager was expanded. The implementation of the ASM systems was then carried out in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our schedule was always very ambitious, but Corona made it difficult to implement on time," says Harlacher. The final audit of the new systems took place at the end of April and production on the new production lines has officially began.