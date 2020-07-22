© ATS PCB | July 22, 2020
AT&S invests millions in Leoben
AT&S is planning to invest up to EUR 120 million in a technology upgrade over a period of four years. The aim is to create 200 additional jobs by 2023.
Over a period of four years, up to EUR 120 million will be invested in the location in Leoben-Hinterberg, of which about EUR 20 million will be dedicated to R&D and the remainder will be invested into machines and processes. Up to 25 percent of the investments will be funded by the EU programme “IPCEI on Microelectronics”. In a first step, approximately EUR 44 million will be invested by February 2021. “IC substrates have been the central element of our corporate strategy for several years,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “IC substrates are connecting elements between the printed circuit board and the chip; they ‘translate’ the nanostructures of the chip to the micrometre structures of a printed circuit board.” “The innovative technologies of the cores produced in Leoben, together with other innovations at our Chongqing site, enable a leap in performance of the processor systems. This allows us, for example, to reduce the energy consumption in the package and to massively increase data transmission speed,” says AT&S COO Heinz Moitzi. With this investment, the production capacity for IC cores can be increased by 50 percent. The facility at Leoben-Hinterberg currently produces 225,000 panels per year. After the technology upgrade, the production capacity will increase to nearly 340,000 panels. “Neither our plants in China nor in Austria would exist if our experts did not work together perfectly and pool their know-how across borders”, says CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. The technology upgrade will be carried out as part of the IPCEI on Microelectronics project, which was initiated by the EU and adopted by the Austrian Council of Ministers on 8 July. AT&S is one of three Austrian companies that can expect additional funding as part of the IPCEI-Microelectronics project in autumn. IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) strengthens and enables the support of investments in strategically important key technologies within the EU in global competition. Overall, 29 companies in Europe are supported with a total of EUR 150 million.
Chip production equipment spending to hit record levels in 2021 following strong 2020 Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are projected to increase six% to USD 63.2 billion in 2020 compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2019 before logging record high revenue of USD 70 billion in 2021 on the strength of double-digit growth, according to SEMI.
Absolute EMS starts production on new Hanwha lines California-based Absolute EMS in now operating on its new Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas SMT lines
Mobileye and Ford enters high-volume agreement for ADAS Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ford Motor Company are collaborating on bringing driver-assistance systems across Ford’s global product lineup.
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms “I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.
Curved monitor shipment projected to exceed 12M units in 2020 Owing to excellent sales performances of curved gaming monitors and Samsung’s aggressive promotional push, curved monitor shipment is projected to reach 12.86 million units in 2020, a 24% increase YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.
UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.
The sale of Scanfil's Hangzhou unit is completed On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.
