July 21, 2020
Chinese polarizer manufacturers to occupy over 40% of global production capacity
The display panel industry is expected to see limited growth in large-sized panel input area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the continued reduction of LCD production capacity in Korea, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Even so, in 2020, polarizer manufacturers will be able to start mass production with two additional 2,500mm production lines, one added in 1H20 and the other one in 2H20. Compared to 2019, therefore, the polarizer industry is expected to be in a state of oversupply, with supply exceeding demand by about 12.3%. China is projected to possess over 40% of the global polarizer production capacity as Ningbo Shanshan acquires LG Chem’s polarizer business TrendForce indicate that, prior to the upcoming sale to Ningbo Shanshan, LG Chem’s polarizer division leads the market by controlling 25% of the global polarizer production capacity. Nitto Denko and Sumitomo Chemical are tied for second place, mainly because Sumitomo was able to raise its capacity share to 21%, on par with Nitto, by acquiring Japan-based Sanritz through purchasing its stocks. On the other hand, China’s display panel industry ranks first globally in terms of both production capacity and shipment. As such, China is likely to place top priority on developing domestic manufacturing operations for key display components. Following Shanshan’s acquisition of LC Chem’s polarizer business, Chinese polarizer manufacturers, including Sapo, Sunnypol, and CMMT, among others, are expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global polarizer production capacity for the first time, signaling the Chinese polarizer industry’s continued global expansion. China’s key to sustaining its advantage in the industry lies in controlling key thin film R&D activities However, the most important upstream polarizer components, which are retardation films and protective films, including those made from PVA, PMMA, or COP materials, are mainly supplied by Japanese and Korean manufacturers. If Ningbo Shanshan merely takes over LG Chem’s existing production lines and clients, the Chinese company will still face enormous operational pressures in today’s hypercompetitive large-sized LCD polarizer market. For Shanshan to secure its place in the industry, it must accelerate its strategies regarding other polarizer-related segments, first by ensuring its thin-thin R&D momentum, whether through technology transfer or through patent licensing. Only by doing so is the Chinese polarizer industry likely to expand its advantages in production capacity.
SK innovation to invest another $940M in Georgia Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, has announced that SK innovation, will invest another USD 940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce, Georgia, creating 600 jobs.
Wistron’s iPhone production plant finds new owner The EMS giant announced its intentions to sell two of its Chinese subsidiaries in a filling with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on July 17.
Würth Elektronik cuts jobs in Germany Up to 100 jobs will be lost at the Würth site in Schopfheim as the PCB manufacturer reacts to a slump in order intake.
CEO change at Varioprint After almost three decades of being in charge of operations, Andreas Schmidheini has handed over the role of CEO to Nicolas Härtsch.
Nördlingen expands lithium-ion production VARTA AG laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its production at the company's production site in Nördlingen. The new building, which connects directly to the existing plant, will provide a production area of more than 15,000 square meters on two floors.
NEOTech partners with Numerica Corporation EMS provider NEOTech is partnering with Numerica Corporation, a company developing products and solutions used in critical defence systems.
Welsh government sign MoU with Britishvolt for gigaplant Battery Manufacturer Britishvolt has signed an MoU with the Welsh Government regarding the development of a 30 GWh battery manufacturing plant – as well as a 200MW solar plant – at the former RAF base at Bro Tathan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Mycronic weathers the pandemic storms “I am proud of how our employees are handling the pandemic and particularly how we have adapted to maintain support to our customers in the best possible way,” says President and CEO Anders Lindqvist.
Elexon launches new intelligent factory line Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.
Curved monitor shipment projected to exceed 12M units in 2020 Owing to excellent sales performances of curved gaming monitors and Samsung’s aggressive promotional push, curved monitor shipment is projected to reach 12.86 million units in 2020, a 24% increase YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
The pandemic had a bigger impact than expected for Aspocomp Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conti takes the next steps in its transformation – will close locations The Supervisory Board of Continental AG has approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019–2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico.
BMW ink supply agreement for battery cells with Northvolt The German auto-giant has signed a long-term supply contract worth EUR 2 billion for battery cells with Swedish newcomer Northvolt.
UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.
UK power supply manufacturer steps up to coronavirus challenge Since the COVID-19 outbreak, TDK-Lambda UK began receiving requests from a number of existing healthcare customers in March and April to expedite and increase delivery quantities, by six to tenfold in some cases.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.
The sale of Scanfil’s Hangzhou unit is completed On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.
Kitron reports record performance during the pandemic EMS provider Kitron reports strong growth and record profit for the second quarter driven by Defense/Aerospace, Medical devices and Industry sectors.
Presto Engineering expands with facility move The provider solutions provider is moving to a new facility in Caen, France, which will enhance the company’s engineering and production capabilities.
Meyer Burger to set up solar production in Germany’s solar valley Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cells and solar modules in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.
Jaroslav Neuhauser new General Manager for Saki Europe Saki Corporation, a specialist in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announces the promotion of Jaroslav Neuhauser to General Manager of Saki Europe GmbH (Saki EU).Load more news
