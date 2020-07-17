© ElexonElectronics

Elexon launches new intelligent factory line

Australian EMS provider, Elexon Electronics, has recently launched its new intelligent factory line in Brisbane.

“Pre COVID-19 the company had growing demand from customers who were wishing to manufacture onshore,” says CEO Frank Faller in a press release. “In order to expand our production capabilities, Elexon Electronics heavily invested in a state-of-the-art, automated surface-mount technology (SMT) equipment from the leading European electronics machinery producers Mycronic and Asscon. The intelligent material handling system and an X-Ray inspection for ultimate quality assurance set us apart from the competition”, Mr Faller said. The purchase of the Industry 4.0 facility was possible thanks to a grant from the Queensland Government. The investment enabled Elexon Electronics to reach new markets including aerospace and the defence industry that require fast and versatile production with impeccable precision and integrity of final products. Elexon Electronics received AUD 890,325 from the AUD 46 million Made in Queensland program to introduce electronics manufacturing equipment and transform the business into an intelligent 4.0 factory. According to Mr Faller, the Made in Queensland grant not only helped to keep existing manufacturing jobs in Queensland but has also empowered Elexon to assist other domestic businesses to re-shore some of their products and have them manufactured locally.