UDC forms new subsidiary to advance OLED TV manufacturing technology

Universal Display Corporation announces the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary OVJP Corporation (OVJP Corp). To be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, OVJP Corp was established to advance the commercialisation of Universal Display’s (UDC) novel, mask-less, solvent-less, OLED printing manufacturing platform.

This newly established subsidiary will be led by Jeff Hawthorne, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of OVJP Corp.Organic Vapor Jet Printing (OVJP) is a dry direct printing technology for depositing organic materials to manufacture 4K and 8K resolution OLED TVs. This technology represents a high-throughput, high-performance, efficient, large-area patterned OLED manufacturing process platform and according to ODC, enables cost-effective printing of side-by-side red, green and blue (RGB) OLED TVs. OVJP technology originated at Princeton University with Professor Stephen Forrest and his research team under the long-term research program with UDC. Jeff Hawthorne brings with him technical, strategic and operational leadership expertise, and over 25 years of experience in the capital equipment industry, primarily at Photon Dynamics (PDI). “The formation of OVJP Corporation is the next step in our strategic roadmap for commercializing our state-of-the-art OLED printing technology and we are pleased to have Jeff join us to lead our new subsidiary,” says Steven V. Abramson, Universal Display's President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “UDC was founded with the mission to enable the OLED industry. We began with the idea of energy-efficient, high-performing phosphorescent OLED emissive technology and forged a path of discovery, development and delivery to now a broadening portfolio of commercial UniversalPHOLED materials.” “I am excited to join OVJP Corporation and build on UDC’s technical innovation and momentum of this revolutionary manufacturing technology,” adds Jeff Hawthorne. “OVJP has the tremendous potential to transform OLED TV manufacturing and further enable proliferation of OLEDs in the marketplace. I look forward to contributing to UDC and the OLED industry’s next stage of growth.”