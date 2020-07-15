© IC Insights Analysis | July 15, 2020
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC Wafer Capacity
China's capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size, says IC Insights.
In its Global Wafer Capacity 2020-2024 report, IC Insights breaks down the world’s installed monthly wafer capacity by geographic region (or country). The graph above shows the installed capacity by region as of December of 2019. To clarify what the data represents, each regional number is the total installed monthly capacity of fabs located in that region regardless of the headquarters location for the companies that own the fabs. For example, the wafer capacity that South Korea-based Samsung has installed in the U.S. is counted in the North America capacity total, not in the South Korea capacity total. The ROW “region” consists primarily of Singapore, Israel, and Malaysia, but also includes countries/regions such as Russia, Belarus, and Australia. Some observations made by IC Insights regarding IC capacity trends by region include: • As of Dec-2019, Taiwan led the world in wafer capacity with about 22% of worldwide capacity installed in the country. Taiwan surpassed South Korea in 2015 to become the largest capacity holder after having passed Japan in 2011. China became a larger wafer capacity holder than Europe for the first time in 2010 and then surpassed North America in 2019. China held 14% of the world’s capacity at the end of 2019. • Taiwan is expected to hold on to the number one position throughout the forecast period. The country is forecast to add nearly 1.3 billion wafers (200mm-equivalent) in monthly fab capacity between 2019 and 2024. • It is expected that China will surpass Japan in 2020 in terms of the amount of installed capacity. Two years later China is predicted to take over the number two spot from South Korea. The available capacity in China exceeded that of the ROW region for the first time in 2016 and then North America in 2019. • China is expected to gain the most percentage points of capacity share over the 2019 to 2024 timeframe. While expectations have been tempered somewhat for the roll out of the large Chinese-led DRAM and NAND fabs now under construction, there is also a substantial amount of wafer capacity coming to China over the next few years from memory manufacturers headquartered in other countries and from local manufacturers of other device types. • The share of capacity in North America is projected to decline over the forecast period, with the region’s large fabless supplier industry continuing to rely on foundries, primarily those based in Taiwan. Europe’s share of capacity is also expected to continue shrinking.
Continental wins serial orders for intelligent antennas and 5G connectivity As of 2023, Continental will supply two European vehicle manufacturers with intelligent antenna modules and 5G telematics units.
Schmid relocates its main Chinese production plant The groups main Chinese factory will move out of the free trade zone in Zhuhai to newly built factory in Zhongshan, some 40 kilometer away from the old location.
The sale of Scanfil’s Hangzhou unit is completed On 29 June 2020, Scanfil announced that it would sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary Scanfil (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. located in Hangzhou, China.
Kitron reports record performance during the pandemic EMS provider Kitron reports strong growth and record profit for the second quarter driven by Defense/Aerospace, Medical devices and Industry sectors.
Presto Engineering expands with facility move The provider solutions provider is moving to a new facility in Caen, France, which will enhance the company’s engineering and production capabilities.
Meyer Burger to set up solar production in Germany’s solar valley Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cells and solar modules in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.
Jaroslav Neuhauser new General Manager for Saki Europe Saki Corporation, a specialist in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announces the promotion of Jaroslav Neuhauser to General Manager of Saki Europe GmbH (Saki EU).
Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.
AT&S starts partnership with design company IMST GmbH With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.
Heidenhain opens new expanded Western US HQ This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, California.
Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.
Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.
Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.
Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.
TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.
GE Appliances invests $62 million at its Louisville facility The manufacturer is gearing up to build high-end refrigerators and expand capacity at its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky., creating 260 new jobs.
Eaton buys new facility – merges busway operations from multiple sites Power management company Eaton has purchased a new facility in Hodges, South Carolina, establishing a new home for Eaton’s busway product line currently spanning three facilities across Greenwood County.
AIM adds new facility in Brazil AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.
PFOA now in REACh and POP regulation On 4 July, PFOA - perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and precursor compounds - was included in the POP (Persistent Organic Pollutants) Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 and at the same time also came into force in the REACh Regulation (Annex XVII, entry 68).
Manz AG receives further Battery order Manz AG is expanding its successful partnership with an international battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range.
Advantech and Interlatin to set up JV in Mexico Industrial IoT specialist, Advantech, says it is establishing a joint venture subsidiary in Mexico with its channel partner Interlatin.
Mercedes-Benz takes equity stake in Farasis Mercedes-Benz is taking another important step on its journey towards CO₂--neutral mobility. The Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has launched a strategic partnership with Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., including taking an equity stake.
A new EMS provider sees the light of day EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – Emerald EMS.
