© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Presto Engineering expands with facility move

The provider solutions provider is moving to a new facility in Caen, France, which will enhance the company’s engineering and production capabilities.

The new advanced facility will support the increased demand for highly complex devices for RF, automotive, IoT and industrial applications Presto Engineering, an ASIC design and outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and IoT device manufacturers, has officially opened its new Caen Hub in France. The facility will provide IC test, qualification, and test production services primarily for communications, automotive, IoT, and industrial applications. “Despite the recent world-wide economic challenges, at Presto, we are experiencing a high demand for new product industrialization and ramp production in Europe,” says Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering, in a press release. “This move to a modernized facility in Caen will enable us to support the growing customer demand.” The 1’850 square metre factory in the Caen area will run 24/7. It features a 400 square metre class ISO7 cleanroom and all of the necessary equipment to support the stringent qualifications of the JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) and AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) standards.