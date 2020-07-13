© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Polytronics will acquire TCLAD, the thermal management business of Henkel

Polytronics Technology Corporation plans to, through its subsidiary, acquire the entire assets and business of Insulated Metal Substrates panels and circuits of Henkel's TCLAD division (including the plant and facilities of approximately 100,000 square feet located in Prescott Wisconsin the employment contracts of around 273 employees), but excluding debts.

Henkel’s TCLAD division was formerly the Insulated Metal Substrates department of Bergquist, acquired by Henkel in 2014. TCLAD developed its proprietary wet process more than 30 years ago for manufacturing high-quality dielectrics designed for all kinds of applications of high conductivity, including products for commercial, industrial, and automotive lighting, industrial power modules, aerospace, and defence, a press release states. Edward Chu, the Chairman & CEO of Polytronics, said that Polytronics has chipped in the insulated metal substrate market since 2007, and independently developed an eco-friendly, non-solvent dry process, which, he claims, is unique among peers. Through this acquisition, Polytronics aims at a globally leading position and channels, achieve mutual complementation of dry and wet process as well as a joint platform of technological R&D, while compiling a fuller product portfolio. It is anticipated that, after the post-close integration, the consolidated revenue of Polytronics will increase more than 50%. In prospect, there will be a substantial growth of electrical vehicles in next few years and the thermal management requirements will consequently escalate significantly because of the IGBT power modules used. Insulated metal substrate panels are one of the most effective solutions for such thermal dissipation needs. Polytronics’ acquisition of TCLAD is "not only a win-win combination expanding its marketing deployment worldwide, but also a forward-looking deployment coping with the EV demands, that could jointly boost the consolidated revenue and profitability of Polytronics in the midterm", the press release continues.