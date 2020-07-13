© ATS

AT&S starts partnership with design company IMST GmbH

With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.

IMST is a design and development centre for radar, radio modules, communication systems, chip design, antennas and regulatory certification and has its own accredited test center. IMST offers standard products such as radio modules with hardware / software as well as complete system and product developments. “With this partnership, we are extending our service offering and will be able to provide technical solutions for the interconnect challenges of our customers,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “With a competent partner like IMST, we can use synergies to build up specific know-how in the field of electronics development and, consequently, fuel our development projects and significantly reduce the time to market for our innovations.” The aim is to offer jointly developed solutions to external partners, thus creating additional benefits for the customers. “Going forward, our customers have the advantage that we are able to not only provide PCBs to them. AT&S will be a sparring partner who evaluates the design and architecture of the solution and helps to reduce the development time and time to market significantly. This fits perfectly into our “More than AT&S” strategy, as we now see ourselves as a solution provider,” said Gerstenmayer. “As a global technology leader in the high-tech printed circuit board sector, AT&S is a perfect partner for us,” says IMST founder and CEO Peter Waldow. “Since we use each other’s strengths and work closely together, we can offer the market an even better solution in the future. At IMST, we benefit from the AT&S-know-how in the field of high-tech printed circuit boards and substrates; AT&S can fall back on our design competence in the field of high-frequency.” One of the first projects of the new cooperation is a simulation to evaluate the differences in radiation between a standard solution and an embedded version. “The effect of the magnetic radiation from the electronics should be evaluated using simulation as well as real measurements,” says Christian Vockenberger, Senior Manager Product Development at AT&S. AT&S already has specific know-how in this area, but aims to expand these resources with the help of IMST. “With IMST, we intend to expand our system and design expertise in the area of RF modules and proactively offer our skills in the area of system development,” says Vockenberger. This knowledge exchange would make it possible to create sustainable value and IP by implementing new ideas. “We will expand our range of services and open up to new future business opportunities.”