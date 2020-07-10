© Mycronic Electronics Production | July 10, 2020
Mycronic combines US operations in new facility near Boston
Mycronic US says that all of its operations have been integrated into a new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, near Boston, Massachusetts.
The move brings together, under one roof, the global technologies division comprising of MRSI Systems and AEI and the US operations of Mycronic's high flex division. The combined facility aims to help Mycronic better meet the requirements of future growth, customer needs and enable a stronger corporate identity in the US. The new building contains newly renovated office spaces, production areas, extensive customer lounges, modern demonstration rooms as well as enhanced training facilities. The production areas include a filtration system to meet assembly needs, clean rooms and exhaust systems for all labs, all to ensure high production quality. “Our new facility will enable our US operations to scale successfully, sharing resources and collaborating on exciting new developments for our customers,” says Michael Chalsen, Sr. VP Global Technologies Div. President, Mycronic US, in a press release.
Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business Delphi Technologies is making new strides by securing new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three Chinese OEMs. The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.
Lynn Electronics acquires West Coast cable assembly company Pennsylvania-based Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fibre optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Coast 2 Coast, LLC (C2C), an Anaheim, California cable assembly manufacturer.
Fictiv and Jabil team up for agile 3D printing collaboration The collaboration aims to accelerate and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfilment.
TT expands with new industrial electronics manufacturing facility The UK-based electronics manufacturing specialist is expanding the footprint of its Global Manufacturing Solutions division by opening operations in Kuantan, Malaysia.
GE Appliances invests $62 million at its Louisville facility The manufacturer is gearing up to build high-end refrigerators and expand capacity at its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky., creating 260 new jobs.
Eaton buys new facility – merges busway operations from multiple sites Power management company Eaton has purchased a new facility in Hodges, South Carolina, establishing a new home for Eaton’s busway product line currently spanning three facilities across Greenwood County.
AIM adds new facility in Brazil AIM Solder has opened a new wholly-owned facility in Manaus, Brazil. This new stocking facility, which represents the only legitimate source of AIM products in Brazil, enables the company to support a growing Brazilian market.
PFOA now in REACh and POP regulation On 4 July, PFOA - perfluorooctanoic acid, its salts and precursor compounds - was included in the POP (Persistent Organic Pollutants) Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 and at the same time also came into force in the REACh Regulation (Annex XVII, entry 68).
Manz AG receives further Battery order Manz AG is expanding its successful partnership with an international battery manufacturers in the Energy Storage segment with a further major order in the mid double-digit million euro range.
Advantech and Interlatin to set up JV in Mexico Industrial IoT specialist, Advantech, says it is establishing a joint venture subsidiary in Mexico with its channel partner Interlatin.
Mercedes-Benz takes equity stake in Farasis Mercedes-Benz is taking another important step on its journey towards CO₂--neutral mobility. The Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has launched a strategic partnership with Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., including taking an equity stake.
A new EMS provider sees the light of day EMS providers DataED and Bestronics merge to launch a new player – Emerald EMS.
Tektronix joins the fight agains COVID-19 Tektronix has shifted its focus from supporting vehicle manufacturing to assisting with ventilator production.
ABB completes divestment of Power Grids to Hitachi ABB has reached a significant milestone in the company’s transformation towards a decentralized global technology company, with the completion of the divestment of 80.1% of its Power Grids business to Hitachi.
Germany amps up domestic battery production with massive state subsidies The German government is investing more than EUR 1.5 billion in battery cell research and production.
Internal promotions and executive retirements at Kimball EMS provider, Kimball Electronics, has made two new internal promotions aimed at contributing to the company accelerating its strategic growth plans.
Kyocera & TMDU team up for research on vitals measurement headset Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have teamed up on a joint research project to develop a wireless headset that can remotely monitor high accuracy patient biometrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).
German battery manufacturer receives funding for cell production facility VARTA AG receives public funding of EUR 300 million for battery cell production facility.
Scanfil to streamline its factory network The EMS provider is planning to combine the production of its Hamburg factory with its other factories in Germany and Poland
Kitron awarded new order within measurement technology Kitron has been awarded new business for measurement technology. The award covers a period of five years, and the expected annual value is between EUR 3.5-5 million.
NORBIT ASA awarded aquaculture contract Norwegian technology manufacturer, NORBIT, has been awarded a new contract from an existing customer within the aquaculture market.
Saki strengthens its Asian operations The AOI specialist is expanding its global sales organisation with new Asia sales department, and appointing Katsuhiro Eddie Ichiyama as Senior General Manager for the Asian region
Scanfil to sell its plant in Hangzhou, China The board of directors of the Finnish EMS prover has decided to sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary located in Hangzhou, China, for a total of EUR 18.4 million to Hangzhou Cabinet Technology Co., Ltd.Load more news